Oyo State Coordinator, National Council of Muslim Youth, Daud Afolabi; and the Chairman, Management Committee, Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Alhaji Abidemi Siyanbade, have debunked the rumours that the remains of former Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimob will be buried at the mosque.

The duo made this known in separate interviews with journalists in Ibadan.

Afolabi said, “As you can see, no place was marked within the premises of the mosque for graves. The body of the former governor will be laid to rest in one of his houses or anywhere the family decides; and not in the mosque.

“I can only tell you that we would pray for him in the mosque. He contributed a lot to the development of Islam and we want to honour him. He died while he was sick and as Muslims, we believe that he has a rest already before Allah.”





Corroborating this view, Shiyanbade said, “Ajimobi will not be buried on the premises of the mosque but a short prayer will take place there.

“His corpse will not be brought to the mosque because it is against Islamic injunction to do so. He would be buried anywhere the family decides and we would pray for him in the mosque.”

He stated that the former first lady, Florence Ajimobi, would determine where the former governor would be buried.”