By Taiwo Okanlawon

A 29-year-old man, Shuaib Isola was on Sunday beaten to death by another man while officiating a football match in Iwo local government area of Osun State.

A close friend of the deceased, Niyi Oguntola told PM News that the horrible incident occurred around 10.00 am inside the football pitch of St. Mary’s Grammar School, Iwo.

Isola, who hailed from Ile Adajo in Araromi area of Iwo was said to be officiating a football with when one Ahmed Lateef approached him and a fight ensued between the duo.





According to the source, after the fight was settled, Ahmed, who resides around Atanda road also in Iwo allegedly approached Shuaib again, punched him twice and the latter collapsed.

“He was rushed to about four hospitals and rejected. He was subsequently rushed to General Hospital, Iwo, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Oguntola told our correspondent.

“This guy was a very good man, a compatriot, and the best among us. He was actually preparing to handover as President Rotaract Club of Iwo today. He went to the football pitch after participating in their family meeting, and he already sent out broadcast messages.

“He was a man of peace, who rarely get angry and never went physical,” Oguntola added.

Another close relative and youth leader in Iwo town, Yusuff Ola-Gold, Mutalub described the deceased as a down to earth, cool and calm individual.

“Shuaib was not just a dependable lieutenant, he was a great ally and a trustworthy young man. He was cerebral and very calculative. He was an humble guy to the core.

“We’ve been together for more than two decades. We went to the same primary school (Ebenezer Nursery/Primary School). I was two years ahead of him. He was in the same class with my immediate younger brother and Niyi Isamotu McMalaga. We were very close. We were friends and brothers from childhood.

“When he was contesting for FILSU presidency, I remembered I paid for the printing of his campaign posters. He was one of the upright comrades FILSU would have produced in recent years. He will always stand and support any genuine course. He was truthful and straightforward. Very focus and visionary.

“He believed so much in me and always support my course. I drafted him to Rotaract Club, a club he served till his last breath. He would have handed over as the 3rd president of Rotaract Club of Iwo CB today.

“He called me a couple of days ago, persuading me to attend the in-house handover. I promised him I will be there. I never knew that would be our last conversation. His love for humanitarian services was inspiring,” Mutalub added.

The deceased who graduated from Federal Polytechnic Ede, and served in Ebonyi in 2018, was also described as a young star, one of the best among them.

Shuaib’s corpse was later retrieved from the hospital by his family and buried in line with Islamic rites without the conduct of autopsy.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, disclosing that Ahmed had been arrested and taken to custody while an investigation has commenced.