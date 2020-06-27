The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, on Saturday, debunked the reports of defection raised by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Yahaya Bello, in an interview on a television program on Friday night, said 10 governors elected under the platform of the PDP were set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr. C.I.D. Maduabum, in a statement issued in Abuja, however, said there was no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member, let alone a governor, to defect to the APC.

Maduabum described the claim by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as unfounded.





He said that Bello’s statement did not merit any response, but for the fact that it might demoralize some PDP members and Nigerians who were not aware of the facts.

Maduabum said it was obvious that the claim was a diversionary tactic to shore up the ruling party’s loss of yet another state governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, to the PDP.

“The PDP Governors, under the leadership of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member, not to talk of a PDP governor to join the APC.”

Maduabum advised Bello to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State.