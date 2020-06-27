By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has stated that she does not understand why people decide to touch their face or tamper with the muscles on their buttocks.”

The 39-year-old said this on Saturday when she shared before and after cosmetic surgery pictures of Lil’ Kim, Donatella Versace, Janice Dickenson, Jocelyn Wildenstein and Rodrigo Alvez among others.

She wrote, “The pursuit of perfection in an imperfect world. The quest for unattainable beauty. The illusions about beauty. The age of stupidity





“I understand mummy makeovers of the tummy and breast because of the damages cause most often from pregnancies and breastfeeding and how those can lead to low self-esteem amongst women.

“But touching your face or tampering with the muscles on your buttocks is what I can’t really understand…,” she added.