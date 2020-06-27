‘Maradona, Sicker and Fantasy’ crooner Niniola gears up to release a new album, coming after she dropped her street anthem ‘Fantasy’ featuring Femi Kuti.

The 33 year old IROKING label star artiste has previous projects like This Is Me, Lock Up, The Urban Pulse,Vol.6 and now she’s set to bless her fans with yet a new body of work.

Niniola Apata, known professionally as Niniola, is a Nigerian musician and dancer who participated in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013. She was nominated for Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards after releasing her debut single “Ibadi”.