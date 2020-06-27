Death toll in the United Kingdom (UK)’s COVID-19 has reached 43,414 as Britain recorded new deaths of 186 as at Thursday afternoon.

British Department of Health and Social Care made the disclosure on Friday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Friday morning, 309,360 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,006, according to the department.





There have been 8,911,226 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 165,665 tests on Thursday, said the department.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that Britons are “taking too many liberties” as crowded beach scenes were reported on Thursday.

He urged the public to follow social distancing to avoid spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Prof. Chris Whitty, also warned that people must follow social distancing guidance while enjoying the sunny weather, or “COVID-19 cases will rise again’’.

“COVID-19 has gone down due to the efforts of everyone but is still in general circulation.

“If we do not follow social distancing guidance, then cases will rise again.

“Naturally, people will want to enjoy the sun but we need to do so in a way that is safe for all,’’ he said on Twitter.

