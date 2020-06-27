By Taiwo Okanlawon

Video of friends and families wailing and crying while the remains of Ace Nollywood actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu popularly known as Ogun Majek was laid to rest has surfaced on social media.

In the video, lots of people were gathered together to pay their last respect to the veteran actor.

Late Ogun Majek battled a prolonged-sickness before he died at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Thursday, June 25.





The veteran has been buried just a few hours after his death. Ogun Majek was buried few hours after his death, according to Muslim rites.

Video from his burial was shared by actor and governor of TAMPAN for Ogun state, Owolabi Ajasa, on his official Instagram page. In the video shared online, the body of the late actor was seen wrapped in a mat.

He was lifted by some men who headed towards his grave.

As soon as his body was dropped in his grave, the voices of his relatives and daughter were heard crying as they mourned the entertainer.

Watch Video below;