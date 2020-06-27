By Taiwo Okanlawon

A former senator who represented Oyo Central Senatorial District, Monsurat Sunmonu, has joined other Nigerians to mourn the death of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

In a condolence message issued in Ibadan, she described the late Ajimobi as a quintessential leader.

Sunmonu, who was also a former Speaker of the State Assembly, said that the former governor would be greatly missed.

“It was with a heavy heart and great sadness that I heard the news of the passing of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo State.

“We worked closely during his first term as governor, and we were able to record landmark achievements, as a result of which the name Ajimobi is forever etched in Oyo state’s history.

“As I write, I can hear Gov. Ajimobi saying “Madam Speaker, you have come again. Hope the house is okay? Please, I don’t want any trouble from the house,” she said.

She said that the late Ajimobi had the opportunity to enter the Ka’habah in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia which afforded him the opportunity to seek eternal forgiveness.

The former senator prayed that Allah accept the former two-time governor to Al-jannah Firdaus as well as give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.