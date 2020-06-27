Check on celebrity lovebirds Bamike Olawunmi and her husband Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A, in this loved up photo shared by Bam Bam as she’s fondly called.

The couple who got married in 2019, welcomed a daughter Zendaya few months ago and the duo couldn’t hide their joy as new parents to a lovely girl.

BamTeddy is a name they got when they were paired to work together as former housemates of the 2018 Big Brother Naija show.

Bamike and Teddy A held their traditional wedding in Ilaro, Ogun State, Bam Bam’s hometown and had a lavish white wedding in Dubai with family and friends in attendance.



