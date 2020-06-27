Nigerian singer Peter Okoye said he, his wife and daughter have tested positive for coronavirus.

Okoye made this known in two Twitter posts on Saturday and urged everyone to “be safe out there”.

Watch Peter Okoye as he relates his virus status:

Part 1: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/jfgbZC11Ib — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020





Part 2: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/FdRGp4aPQt — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020