By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has stated that she is still in shock over the death of former Oyo governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday aged 70.

The Personal Assistant to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Domestic and Social Events, expressed her shock when she paid tribute to him on Instagram on Friday.

She wrote on her Instagram, “Legends never die in our dreams, because they will always live within our hearts.’ The above are the words of Anthony Hincks.





“Finding the exact words to match how I feel about the passage of Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi eludes me. A rude shock. To live is to leave, death is indeed the ultimate end of our sojourn on earth.

“I commiserate with the family, friends, associates, sons and daughters of Oyo state especially our great party, the APC on the demise of an astute leader Senator Abiola Ajimobi (Koseleri). It is my prayers that Almighty Allah forgives his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaos…,” she added.