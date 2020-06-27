The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has rahabilitated 90 drug addicts in Zamfara within the last six months.

The Principal Staff Drug Demand Reduction Officer, Mr Ladan Hashimu, Zamfara Command, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau.

Hashimu said that the rate at which young persons were engaging in various forms of drug abuse had called for the agency and public concern.

He said that 42 persons who were recorded with psychiatric problems in 2019 are currently receiving treatment at the Psychiatric Hospital at Anka, adding that seven of them are females.





Hashimu said that it was disheartening for ladies and married women to be involved in the consumption of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA officer, who said that the fight against drug abuse was a collective responsibility, enjoined all stakeholders to support the ongoing effort at ending the menace.

“It is the duty of everyone to play his or her own role in achieving a drug-free society,” he said.

NAN