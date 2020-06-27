Arsenal and Southampton are expected to reap some windfall from Liverpool’s winning of the Premier League, after 30 years.

The bonus is coming from Liverpool signing some of the players of the rival Premier League clubs.

Liverpool promised to pay huge fees to selling clubs if the player involved wins the league at Anfield.

With the Reds finally winning their first-ever Premier League title in 30 years, the club musst now pay up.





According to The SUN, Southampton are thought to be due a staggering £3million in fees.

Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana are all former Southampton stars.

Arsenal are also due a monster fee, with former Gunners ace Oxlade-Chamberlain now a Premier League champion.

Hull are set for some bonus too, thanks to the deal which brought Andrew Robertson to Anfield.

Charlton will also pocket a tidy sum due to the terms of Joe Gomez’s Merseyside move.