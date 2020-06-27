By Jennifer Okundia

Business woman, mum of two and author Laura Ikeji took to social media to pen a word of advice to her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

Ikeji noted that those who have occupied positions for too long should give room for someone else to shine instead of hating on the individual.

‘When you’ve been a queen for long and a new queen takes the throne, no need hating on the new queen, boo you’ve been a queen too, let’s someone else shine like u did too. Stop hating on the new queens, now that’s doing too much. We all can win but there will always be a newbie more popping than u and that’s OK!’ she wrote.





We do not know who who is conveniently sitting on this table and the beauty influencer is throwing jabs at them. Hopefully there’s a change.

Laura is the CEO of a clothing store ‘The Gang’ situated in Lekki, Lagos. She became a prominent person after her pictures and dance videos went viral on Instagram.