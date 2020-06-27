Curvy YouTuber and actress Juliet Ibrahim has returned to the movie scene to drop a new film for her followers who have missed her on screen.

Since the lockdown started, due to the COVID 19, actors have barely been acting, since everyone is social distancing.

The 34 year old shared a photo of herself with the caption: On set filming #abnormal #actorslife

Ibrahim is a Ghanaian film producer and philanthropist of Lebanese and Liberian descent. She bagged an award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.



