By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian movie star ad singer, who is known for sharing nude photos and videos on Instagram, Maheeda, has announced that she is now a born-again Christian after giving her life to Jesus Christ.

The 37-year-old whose real name is Caroline Sam confirmed this in a video she shared on Instagram on Thursday.

“…Yes. I have given my life to Jesus once and for all and I advise you do the same..,” she said





The Benin-born singer also claimed to have a gift of “vision and prophesy” which according to her, a lot of people have known about for a long time.

This comes after she claimed that God had delivered her from “one of those wicked men who love to use the soul of young women for their wealth” in a post she shared on the same platform on Wednesday.

She claimed she had escaped because she was born again and had the mark of Jesus.

Maheeda addressed her fans and the critics of her latest announcement in a video she shared on the same platform on Saturday.

She said, “I just want to quickly say thanks to everyone that supported and the ones that are mocking me, saying bad things about me, I understand where you are coming from…”

This is not the first time the mother-of-one, has claimed to have found Christ.