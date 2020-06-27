Governor Godwin Obaseki has received his Certificate of Return from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The certificate was issued on Saturday by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was confirmed on the party’s Twitter handle.

Secondus also presented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form to the governor.





Obaseki is now fully set to battle APC’s candidate, Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.