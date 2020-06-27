By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has bought a brand new car for a member of his crew.

The DMW boss who revealed that he is taking some time off social media for some cleansing he needed has still maintained his philanthropic work to the people who helped him find his feet and those who have been with him every step of the way.

Celebrity car dealer @ivd001 shared a photo on Instagram showing the “Assurance” crooner standing beside a brand new Toyota Camry believed to be the new car he has acquired for Santusgee, a member of the DMW crew.





This is coming weeks after Risky crooner bought a multi million naira mansion in Banana Island Lagos.