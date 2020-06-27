Peter Okoye, the other half of the defunct music group (P-Square) also known as Mr. P tested positive for COVID 19.

The Nigerian musician confirmed this via his verified Twitter page on Saturday.

In a series of videos posted, Peter Okoye revealed his wife, Lola Omotayo, and daughter, Aliona also tested positive for Coronavirus.

He added that two of his domestic staff also contracted the virus.





According to Peter, he was first to be diagnosed with the virus three weeks ago while his daughter, Aliona caught the virus a week later.

He added that his wife, Lola, caught the virus in an attempt to take care of their daughter.

Peter, however, ended his narration on a good note by stating that everyone who contracted the virus in his family has recovered.

He, however, urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Please watch Peter’s revelation below:

Part 1: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/jfgbZC11Ib — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020

Part 2: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/FdRGp4aPQt — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020