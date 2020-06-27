By Isa Isawade

The Lagos State Government has discharged another 55 survivors of the COVID-19 from its isolation centres.

The Lagos Ministry of Health announced this on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

The discharged COVID-19 patients, according to the statement, are 16 females and 39 males including 16 foreign nationals.





“The patients; 14 from Onikan, 5 from Gbagada, 5 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospita, Yaba, 8 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki, 4 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 4 from First Cardiology and 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19”, the statement read.

This brings to 1419, the number of COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.