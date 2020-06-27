By Okafor Ofiebor

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Stephen Agochi Okodudu as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Agochi Okodudu, until his appointment, was of the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences of the institution.

The appointment, which is for a period of six months, takes effect from 13th July 2020.





In related development, Prof. Munakurogha Adigio was also appointed as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Adigio’s appointment takes effect from 11 June 2020.

Briefing Journalists after receiving his appointment letter, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor said he would internationalise Maritime University.

He pledged to partner with the University of Liverpool UK to fully establish Marine Engineering programme at his University.

Munakurogha Adigio also said one of his cardinal objectives was to move the University to its permanent site.

The two appointments were conveyed in a press statement by Ben Bem Goong, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education.