Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has continued to show support towards Hushpuppi who was arrested in Dubai alongside his accomplices as they are suspect is a wire fraud of $435.6 million.

According to Bobrisky who lambasted people who criticize Hushpuppi, no one should judge him because “we sin differently.”

She wrote; “I’m tired of reading people comments on blog over Hushpuppi arrest. So is now you all fools know he was a scammer. What happen to all d praises you all showed him before his arrest? Dis life never fall because many of us are two face. Where are all d people praising him on his comment section before his arrest?





She also blasted the celebrities who used to praise and have now deserted him after his arrest.

”Where are all d stupid celebrities hyping him, you all unfollow him right? You all disappeared because you feel he will never come out of dis right? Watch d space. We sin differently never judge anyone always remember that. Dis message is just to correct some people faking love towards him.”