Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has described former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as a true patriot whose death was a great loss to the country.

The governor, in a condolence message in Ilorin, prayed the Almighty Allah to comfort his family and grant the deceased Aljannah Firdaus.

“The death of Sen Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi is a huge loss to the family, the governing APC, and to the entire people of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Sen Ajimobi was a great patriot who could rightly lay claim to being a ‘Nigerian’ in the true sense of the word.





“He was an outstanding oil industry technocrat, who opted out to serve his people, leaving indelible footprints in the socio-economic terrain of Oyo State.

“Sen. Ajimobi cultivated friends and built bridges across every divide of our country,” Abdulrazaq said.

The governor described late Sen Ajimobi as a dear brother and close family-friend, adding that he would forever uphold and cherish Ajimobi’s wise counsel and guidance.

“My family has indeed lost a great friend and ‘egbon’; we send forth our deepest condolences to the Ajimobis and the entire people of Oyo State.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Kwara State, I also commiserate with Mr President, the Governor of Oyo State, and members and leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“May the Almighty Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this loss and repose the soul of a man who left a lasting legacy as the first two-term governor of Oyo State,” Abdulrazaq added.

NAN