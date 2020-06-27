Suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has finally spoken out on dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, (NWC).

The ex-chairman, who spoke with journalists on Saturday in Abuja, said he has formally accepted the dissolution of the party’s NWC under his leadership.

Oshiomhole, however, pledged his loyalty to the ruling party.

He added that his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari remains intact.





He said: “Of course, we have now been dissolved and I have accepted that dissolution in good fate. I have always assured the President of my loyalty.

“I know it is easy for people to speak of loyalty when the going is good but loyalty is brought to the test when the going gets really tough.”

Oshiomhole also stated that he was happy with what he achieved during his time in office.

He said APC under his leadership was able to work hard to ensure that unity returned to the Ninth Assembly.

He stated that part of his achievements was the emergence of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who has helped the executive arm of government to succeed.

Adams Oshiomhole was kicked out of the APC chairmanship on Thursday.

All the other NWC members also lost their positions and replaced by a caretaker committee.

The decisions were taken at the emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the party, chaired by President Buhari.

Meanwhile, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been appointed as the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Buni was sworn in by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.

Similarly, Senator John Akpan Udo-Edehe was appointed as the secretary of the caretaker committee.