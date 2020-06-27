By Isa Isawade

A study has revealed that 41% of healthcare workers in the United States, U.S. suffer from insomnia as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, carried out in May 2020 by Sleep Standards, surveyed 1,002 healthcare workers in the U.S about their sleep during the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S healthcare workers only sleep an average of 5 hours a day during the outbreak.

It also indicated that a whopping 84% of the healthcare workers are worried about bringing the Coronavirus home from work.

53% of the 1,002 healthcare workers, who are currently working in health institutions in the U.S., are male, while 47% are female.

51% of healthcare workers rated their sleep as fair, while only 14% confirmed that they sleep excellently.

“27% of the healthcare workers report that they have nightmare, while 21% do not experience any sleep disorders”, the study said.

It also added that figure of U.S healthcare workers who experience narcolepsy and other sleep disorders represent 5% and 6% respectively.

