By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo and media personality, Toolz, have shared their reactions to details about the arrest of social media celebrities, Hushpuppi and Woodberry, which was released by the Dubai police on Thursday.

Hushpuppi, Woodberry, and eleven others were arrested for alleged 150 million dirhams (N168 billion) fraud.

According to a video shared Dubai media office on Twitter on Thursday, they were tracked and arrested in an operation code-named ‘Fox Hunt 2’ with huge sums of money, cars, mobile phones, and other gadgets confiscated from them.





The two celebrities shared their reactions on Twitter shortly after the video was released.

Uche, 40, tweeted, “It’s all fun and game… Millions of families and lives ruined Billions stolen ….l just watched the Hushpuppi arrest video.”

While the 37-year-old Tool joked, “Dubai used him for promo video…..”

The mother-of-one later added, “But 2 million victims wow!! Imagine someone had saved a nice sum for their retirement…and its all gone in a blink of an eye. Could damn near push someone to suicide.”

When Hushpuppi’s arrest was first reported, a fan joked that Toolz had asked the social media celebrity for a giveaway in the past.

She denied it, writing, “haha, may the gods slap me silly if that was me.”

Sensational singer, Paul of Psquare also reacted to the news about the billions of Naira Hushpuppi stole from innocent victims.

According to Paul, he is surprised at the amount of money Hushpuppi stole from people and how social media led to his downfall. The father of three wrote “Abeg una hear the amount of money? Oh oh oh.. Social media go kill this generation”