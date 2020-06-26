42 year old Nigerian recording artiste and Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya returns to the music scene with a banging jam entitled ‘ Born To Win’.

The founder of Dem Mama Records Limited dropped the song with a visual that shows him churning oit some dance moves, just to get you started on your weekend.

Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, began his solo career in 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story released in 2016.



