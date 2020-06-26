A 16-year-old TikTok artist and dancer, Siya Kakkar has committed suicide.

The popular teenager killed herself today at her residence in Preet Vihar, New Delhi, India.

Her fans are devastated as Arjun Sarin, her manager confirmed her death.

Arjun said, “This must be due to something personal…work-wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal.





”Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar.”

Siya was very active on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube and was known for her dance videos. She had over 104k followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.