By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has slammed the critics of her social media, saying it puts food on her table.

The Miss Eliza star clapped back at the comments on Instagram on Thursday when she modeled a pair of white joggers and green crop top on Instagram.

One critic with username @naomiudoh, wrote, “Hmm this is only pushing out ur butts. U can take a decent picture.”





Omoborty replied, “Hmmm Naomi you are always trolling and exhibiting joblessness on Instagram… I’m here advertising what puts food on my table or can you not see the cloth advert?”

When another with username, @lindaunisex_wears asked “Are you trying to advertise yourself or what?” the Ogun-born star told her, “You are entitled to your opinion. It’s a free world so you are free…”

Omoborty had earlier boasted that brands pay her a lot of money to promote their products.

“I woke to a comment where a lady body shamed me. That my arms looks like Isu Ewura (water yam) Jesus! This arms that brands pays millions for to wear there cloths and advertise their business etc Lord I’m grateful…I have fat arms that brings fat account balance…” she wrote on Instagram.