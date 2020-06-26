Congratulations are in order for Nigerian actress Stella Damasus Ademinokan as her second daughter Angelica Aboderin graduates from high school.

The proud mum of two girls shared on her page, the good news with pictures of her look alike baby girl rocking her graduation gown.

Stella wrote: My beautiful daughter @angelicatooni graduated high school today. I am such a proud mum right now. She didn’t only get scholarship to @columbia she is also #valedictorian of the class of 2020. #classof2020 #columbiauniversity





The 42 year old movie star married her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, at 21 in 1999. The couple had two daughters before Jaiye died in 2004.

Damasus remarried in 2007 to Emeka Nzeribe and the union lasted for seven months before the couple divorced. In 2011, Stella started seeing multiple award-winning Nollywood producer and director Daniel Ademinokan and the lovebirds admitted they were married in 2014.