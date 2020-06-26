Nigerian Afro-Cyborg singer, songwriter and producer, Bright Ukpabi, famously known as Mr. Dutch, over a period of five days has given away a whooping N5 million to the less privileged in the society to mark his birthday which comes up today June 26, 2020.

The “Keys To My Heart” and “Antidote” crooner, who has been proactive to challenges occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic said instead of wallowing in self-pampering with gifts or throwing a lavish superlative party he would instead be bringing happiness to many homes and people who are worst hit by the pandemic.

The singer started the giveaway five days ago in a countdown to the D-Day of the birthday, which is today.

In a statement issued by him, he said, “In the spirit of my birthday celebration on the Friday 26th June which is exactly 5 days starting from today amid this Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing era instead of throwing parties and pampering myself with gifts I would be giving out 5 million naira to help people that are really in need of goods, water, cloth, visiting the orphanages, and also to help people revive their businesses. Massive giveaway within these 5 days into my birthday starting today (5 days ago).





“Believe me, the best birthday gift that I really want is to put a smile on people’s faces, this is way more satisfactory to me than throwing a birthday party for my family and friends to celebrate me. Feel free to convert your packages for me and join the cause. The management of my Mr Dutch Foundation would take full responsibility for the action plan in making all this happen.

“My legacy is an act of generosity without expectation. I would continue to leave these footprints to help make the world a better place. Remember, we don’t own the planet, we are just curating it for future generations.”

This is not the first time the singer is reaching out to the less-fortunate people in the society. He was reported to have responded to the distress call of an old widow who declared in a viral video that she could sleep with any man for 500 hundred naira as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. He gave the woman a lump sum of money and the evidence could be seen on his Instagram page.

Last St. Valentine’s Day, the singer also sponsored some lovers who could not afford a hangout or gifts by coming to their aid.

Mr Dutch is an accomplished singer with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy. His first song of 2020 is “Keys to My Heart”, a song dedicated to lovers on St Valentine’s Day.

Mr Dutch is the owner of his own record label known as Dutch Dreams Records and the top dog of his own management called Mr Dutch Empire.

To mark his special day the Dutch Empire man took to his Instagram page to pen a heart-stirring message to thank God and his fans.

He writes: “Happy Birthday to me! Today was the day when I first arrived to my humble service to humanity, to my family and to all of you who have stood by me, loving, believing and praying for me, many of you never met me, but you’re steadily fighting for my progress and success in all I do. I want y’all to know that I love you all from the depth of my heart and I am dedicating today to you and yes, I won’t stop, never going to stop fulfilling the mission and purpose of my arrival. The past year was fruitful, beautiful, tough and successful, His mercy and grace was very sufficient, this new age marks a new beginning in everything, expect nothing but the best of me.”