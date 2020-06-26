President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his grief over the death of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Lawan said Ajimobi, who once represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the Senate before he was elected to two consecutive terms as governor, will be missed by the people of Oyo State and the progressives political family throughout Nigeria.

The Senate President said Oyo State will always remember him for his numerous achievements over which the people rewarded him as the first governor to be reelected in the history of the politically sophisticated state.

Lawan said his death will also be felt by the ruling All Progressives Congress especially at a time the party is calling all hands to the deck to steady its sail.





“We, at the Senate, mourn Senator Ajimobi who also served with merit at the upper legislative chamber between 2003 and 2007 during which time he was the Deputy Senate Minority Leader,” Lawan said.

Lawan expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the departed former governor and prayed for Allah to comfort them.

The Senate President also prayed for the repose of Ajimobi’s soul in Aljannat Firdaus.