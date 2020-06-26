Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Justice George Omereji of Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered Senator Andrew Uchendu. and Sokonte Davies, who claimed to be the Rivers APC caretaker chairman, to appear before him to defend alleged contempt of court.

Both men belong to the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the party.

The summon was sequel to an ex parte motion brought before the court by Igo Aguma through his counsel, E.S. Aluzu challenging the suspension and sacking of the Aguma-led Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State.





Aluzu declared the action as a contempt of court, having no regard to the court ruling which declared Aguma as Caretaker Chairman of the APC in the state.

The counsel had told the court that she had filed a 12-paragraph affidavit with exhibits marked as Exhibit A and a written address which she adopted as her legal argument in support of the application.

Justice George Omereji said the relief to serve the alleged contemnors is in accordance with the constitutional right of fair hearing.

“The application is to afford the parties sought to be served the opportunity to come before this Honourable Court to defend the allegation against them.

“The Claimants/Applicants in my humble opinion, have presented facts sufficient enough to enable this Honourable Court to exercise its discretion in favour of the application”, the judge said, while granting the reliefs sought in the motion paper.

Omereji further ordered that the ruling be attached to the processes to be served on the alleged contemnors.

The alleged contemnors, Uchendu and Sokonte Davies are expected to appear in court on the adjourned date, Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 to defend the allegation.