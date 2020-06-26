Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has taken legal actions against two women who accused him of rape on Twitter.

According to the women, identified as Danielle and Kadi, they were sexually assaulted in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Danielle on the 20th of June had tweeted that the singer molested her on March 9, 2014, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas.

Danielle added that she met Bieber while attending an event in Texas and claimed that she and her friends were invited back to the pop star’s hotel where she was raped.





Kadi, on the other hand, claimed the singer assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in NYC around 2:30 AM on the morning of May 5, 2015.

However, the two women are now faced with a $20million defamation lawsuit, $10 million for each story.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bieber stated that he has ‘indisputable documentary evidence’ to prove the sexual assault claims are ‘outrageous and fabricated lies.’

The Singer claims the tweets by Danielle and Kadi are ‘malicious’ in that they appear to be a coordinated effort to tarnish his reputation.

Regarding Danielle’s accusation, the court documents stated that Bieber never had a room at the hotel but was instead staying at a nearby rental property with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

On the other hand, Bieber stated that Kadi was a superfan who waited outside hotels for him, desperate to meet him, and desperate for fame.

Bieber claims Kadi has never met him and said she even admitted to such in her own tweets after the date she now claims he sexually assaulted her.

As for the May 5, 2015 allegation, Bieber said Kadi fabricated it because she knew he attended the Met Gala.

Bieber said he did attend the event, but went to a private after-party afterward where he stayed until almost 4 am, then hit up a hot dog stand.

Bieber claims there is photographic evidence and several witnesses to this and he calls the 2:30 AM allegation made by Kadi an “impossibility – a poor, but a damaging, fabrication.”

In the legal document, according to TMZ, Bieber thinks the two social media account may, in fact, be run by the same person.