Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the world football governing body FIFA have announced plans to deliver a pan-Arab tournament that will be played in the Gulf state late 2021.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), while announcing this on Thursday, said the competition would act as a crucial preparatory event for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 2022 World Cup tagged “Qatar 2022’’ is billed to kick off on 21 November 2022.

The competition’s proposal was presented to FIFA Council members via video-conference by Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary-General of the SC and Chairman of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22).





FIFA Council subsequently approved the formation of the competition.