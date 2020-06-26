The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by Nigerian citizens, describing the act as disgraceful and criminal.

Aggrieved Nigerians living in Indonesia destroyed properties of the embassy during a protest against discrimination and targetted raids by immigration officers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, condemned the act on Friday via Twitter. He vowed that perpetrators would be identified and punished accordingly.

Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behaviour. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) June 25, 2020





Onyeama wrote; “Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans, who without justification, attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.

“Totally unacceptable behaviour.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished,’’ he tweeted.