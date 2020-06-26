The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by Nigerian citizens, describing the act as disgraceful and criminal.
Aggrieved Nigerians living in Indonesia destroyed properties of the embassy during a protest against discrimination and targetted raids by immigration officers.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, condemned the act on Friday via Twitter. He vowed that perpetrators would be identified and punished accordingly.
Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behaviour. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) June 25, 2020
Onyeama wrote; “Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans, who without justification, attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.
“Totally unacceptable behaviour.
“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished,’’ he tweeted.
While you identify and punish them, try also to identify Thier complains. It is easy to stay in comfort of your office to judge them as hooligans.
Embassies are meant to assist Nigerians outside.
They need to solve cerian problem.
Ask more questions about the embassy in Indonesia.
One million letters cannot reach you. Only this single act gets to you within few minutes.
How else do you want them to complain?
They are not criminals and holigains. They are Nigerians with needs to protect them in foreign country.