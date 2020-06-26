By Paul Iyoghojie

Police in Lagos have arraigned the Managing Director of ALLDAVIES Engineering Shipping Limited, Ayo Ajiseghede, 67, before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly conniving with others to steal a fishing vessel MT/ FILIKOS I.

The stolen fishing vessel is said to belong to Nighellas Fishing Company Limited.

A police team from Onikan, Lagos led by Inspector Sunday Oseghale and Inspector Stephen Azegbea arrested the accused and brought him before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.





He is facing a two-count charge of felony to wit stealing.

Police Counsel, Inspector Ingobo Emby told the Court in Charge No B/2Q/2020 that Ayo Ajiseghede connived with others still at large to steal a fishing vessel valued at $850,000 belonging to NIGHELLAS Fishing Company Limited.

Ingobo informed the court that the accused took the fishing vessel from the complainant on lease from 2009 till 2019 with the agreement to be paying the sum of $20,000 to the complainant every month.

He, however, said the accused reneged on the agreement and also failed to return the vessel to the owner.

He added that the complainant decided to report the matter to the Police when all his efforts to retrieve the money and the vessel proved futile.

Ingobo said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Ajiseghede, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence in the open court and the presiding Chief Magistrate, Folashade Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N20m with one surety in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 6 July, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos due to the COVID 19 crisis till he perfected the bail conditions.