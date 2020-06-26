The Merseyside Police had their hands full on Thursday as Liverpool supporters celebrated their club’s first Premier League title – ten supporters were arrested for public order offenses.

According to Skysports, thousands of Liverpool fans spent the night celebrating outside Anfield and in the city center, after they were crowned champions.

Supporters gathered outside the stadium after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday confirmed Jurgen Klopp’s side as league champions, with seven games to spare.

Huge crowds of fans sang songs and let off flares outside Anfield, prompting warnings from police concerned about mass gatherings ignoring social distancing measures.





Merseyside Police closed roads around Anfield at 11pm and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden credited fans who had remained at home to celebrate and urged those who ignored social distancing regulations to “do the right thing” in the coming days, with Merseyside having been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to congratulate Liverpool FC on deservedly winning the Premier League title, and thank the thousands of Liverpool fans across Merseyside who celebrated at home, as they have for the previous games played behind closed doors,” the assistant chief constable said.

“The overwhelming majority of fans have recognized the fact that now is not the time to gather together to celebrate and chose to mark the event safely. They are a credit to this city.”