By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fakorede, who broke the record of being the youngest commissioner in Nigeria’s history when he was appointed in August 2019, disclosed via his Instagram account.

He wrote; ”I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.





”Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world”.

”I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

”COVID-19 is not in any way a death sentence — So, while I acknowledge my Principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

”Till I recover, I will remain in isolation, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay safe!