By Okafor Ofiebor

As the Delta State Government intensifies efforts in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it announced on Friday that one of the children of the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive for the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.





Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ebie and Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information had also tested positive for Covid-19.