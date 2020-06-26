By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki has emerged the official candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September governorship election in Edo State.

He ran unopposed in the governorship primary which held in Benin on Thursday night.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, who is the chairman of the Edo primary election committee, formally declared Obaseki the winner of the primary.





The primary was a walk in the park for Obaseki after two aspirants bowed out of the contest.

They were Omeregie Ogbeide-Ihama representing the Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Mr Ken Imasuangbon.

One other aspirant, Mr Gideon Ikhine, stepped down since Monday, two days after Obaseki was cleared to run for the primary.

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who was the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Committee, said that voting still took place in line with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act as well as acceptable democratic practices.

Obaseki polled 1,952 while 72 votes were declared invalid from the 2,020 total vote cast.

Mohammed said that the total delegates were 3,234.

He declared the result after it was confirmed by Independent National Electoral Commission officials as well as security agencies.

Obaseki later thanked the party members for giving him the ticket:

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, the leaders, delegates, members and all Edo people for the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming governorship election. God bless you all,” he said