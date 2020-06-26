By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has been facing social media criticisms for promoting Hushpuppi who was on June 10, arrested in Dubai for allegedly defrauding almost two million people of about N168bn.

Many wondered why Daddy Freeze, who is known for his controversial views on religion, politics, and other issues, did not extend the same energy to Hushpuppi after a video from his 2019 mini-documentary on the social media celebrity resurfaced.

In the video, the 44-year-old radio presenter, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, can be heard chuckling as Hushpuppi boasts that his driver and cook earn more than commissioners, local government chairmen and bank managers in Nigeria.





“Hushpuppi’s driver is on 700K a month. You guys are abusing him. You are working houseboy work, they are paying you 35 thousand then you go on Instablog and abuse Hushpuppi…,” he said.

If it is to abuse RCCG and Winners Chapel, Daddy Freeze would have been everywhere today dancing and singing like Dino Melaye. Today, he is silent. Not even a simple condemnation of fraud. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 25, 2020

Let’s not get carried away by the pictures of very important persons with Hushpuppi. Timi Frank, Dino and a host of others were also caught up in that snafu. Yes, the optics is bad but will this be the first time we are seeing pic.twitter.com/iUQPUjk6Dh — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) June 26, 2020

1. Where is Daddy oni jerry curls Alatenuje? Who was promoting fraud while criticising pastors. In 2019, he did a documentary on Hushpuppi to promote the alleged fraudster. In the documentary, Daddy Freeze ridiculed hard working Nigerian youths, who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud. pic.twitter.com/5PvoudqRt7 — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) June 26, 2020

The return of the sexy oracle. The final Finishing of daddy freeze (yellow fever ). My son head don catch u. pic.twitter.com/a12vgHMZqv — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 26, 2020

The way Daddy Freeze is doing here is how so many Naija men behave next to rich guys. Talking for them, over interested in any nonsense they say, laughing like it's audition. Lol. https://t.co/xzGJvTUgOr — T. Rankïn' ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) June 25, 2020

I care less about Daddy Freeze frolicking with Hushpuppi, giggling like an overfed puppy; afterall, Hushpuppi has been with many other Nigerian leaders & celebs. What I find distasteful was his mockery of legitimate income earners – Sweating & toiling. Àgbàyà, olójú pupa bí edé. pic.twitter.com/80rHFPFjqB — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) June 25, 2020

Let it be on record that Daddy Freeze who goes about criticizing everyone gave Hushpuppi a platform to showcase his ill gotten wealth and even talk down on hard working men & women. It is also on record that Daddy Freeze ate from the proceeds of Hushpuppi’s crime; literally. — ROUVAFE (@IamRouvafe) June 25, 2020

The only difference between many of y'all and Daddy Freeze is that he made criticizing pastors his sole mission. Many of you low-key flex and enjoy the wealth of your dubious friends being fully aware that money isn't legit. — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) June 26, 2020

Daddy Freeze was talking on IG about Female Circumcision & someone asked if he circumcised Hushpuppi ffs, my G lost it & locked his comments. You people do not rate the man who sacrificed himself on the cross to set you free from paying Tithe to your Pastor 😭😭😭 — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) June 26, 2020