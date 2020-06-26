Daddy Freeze

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has been facing social media criticisms for promoting Hushpuppi who was on June 10, arrested in Dubai for allegedly defrauding almost two million people of about N168bn.

Many wondered why Daddy Freeze, who is known for his controversial views on religion, politics, and other issues, did not extend the same energy to Hushpuppi after a video from his 2019 mini-documentary on the social media celebrity resurfaced.

In the video, the 44-year-old radio presenter, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, can be heard chuckling as Hushpuppi boasts that his driver and cook earn more than commissioners, local government chairmen and bank managers in Nigeria.


“Hushpuppi’s driver is on 700K a month. You guys are abusing him. You are working houseboy work, they are paying you 35 thousand then you go on Instablog and abuse Hushpuppi…,” he said.

