By Ahmed Abba

The Yobe Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it seized 2,767 kilogrammes of hard drugs in its operations from 2017 to date.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mr Apeh Reuben, disclosed this on Friday in Damaturu, while addressing newsmen in commemoration of the 2020 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

“From 2017 to date, the command made arrest of 336 suspects, out of which 72 were convicted.





“And 264 drug users were counseled and released to their families as investigation revealed that they were only drug users.

“About 2,767 kilograms of hard drug was also seized within the period,” he said.

Reuben explained that since creation of the state command in 2003, the volume of arrests and seizures has been increasing.

“From 2003 to date, the command successfully made arrest of 1,801 suspects out of which 1,771 were males while 30 were females and 10, 728 kilogrammes of both cannabis and psychotropic substance were seized.

“We have successful secured conviction of 189 drug offenders and 1,612 others were counselled and released to their relations as all of them were found to be users,” he said.

He attributed the success of the command in its operations to the support of the state government.

“Infact the state government is indeed very serious about the quest to rid the state of menace of drug abuse and trafficking by giving full support to fight against the hard drug,” Reuben said.

Reuben warned residents of the state to stop indulging in the illicit use and abuse of narcotic drug and psychotropic substances.

He stressed that NDLEA would not relent in its effort to arrest dealers and users of narcotic and psychotropic substances no matter their social status.