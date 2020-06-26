Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has revealed that former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure due to COVID-19 complications.
Ajimobi was reported dead on Thursday, after a battle with Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a tweet posted on Friday, the Commissioner said Ajimobi died at the First Cardiologist Consultant, a private COVID-19 approved care facility in the state.
He wrote; ”We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on June 25, 2020, at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State.
”The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from #COVID19 infection.
”On behalf of #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander @jidesanwoolu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state.
”May his soul rest in peace” he concluded.
