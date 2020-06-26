The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has secured the conviction and sentence of Idris Dauda, a fake estate agent, to five years imprisonment for forgery.

He was sentenced by Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

The convict was arraigned on July 5, 2019 on a six-count charge bordering on forgery.

One of the counts read: “ That you, Alhaji Idris Dauda, on or about the 3rd day of November, 2015, at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this honourable court, knowingly forged the signatures of Deed of Assignment dated 3rd November, 2015 registered as No. 99, Page 99 in Volume 2516 of the Register of Deed, Land of Registry, Lagos purporting same to be signed by Mrs. Jadesola Loluko Sodipe and Miss. Titi Ashamu, the administratrix of the Estate of the late Chief Emmanuel Oyedele Ashamu in favour of Mr. Patrick Uwabunkeonye Asiwa and committed an offence contrary to Section 363(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”





Following his arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Services, NCS.

However, before the commencement of trial, the convict, through his counsel, approached the Commission with a letter dated September 30, 2019 seeking a plea bargain.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the defendant pleaded guilty to the amended five-count charge.

The prosecution counsel, M.S. Owede, during the proceedings, reviewed the facts and tendered documents before the court that were admitted in evidence.

After listening to both parties, Justice Solebo, found the defendant guilty on all counts and sentenced him to one year imprisonment on each count.

The sentences are to run concurrently commencing from when the convict was remanded in the NCS.