The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to join England’s training squad ahead of their three-test series against West Indies.

His clearance came after he tested negative for COVID-19.

Archer delayed linking up with his team mates as he underwent a precautionary test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after a member of his household felt unwell last weekend.

“Archer has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at the Ageas Bowl later today (Thursday) and will be free to start training tomorrow (Friday) with the rest of the group,” the ECB said on Twitter.





The ECB said on Wednesday that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3 to June 23, with all of them negative.

The tests were on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff.

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators, followed by games in Manchester.

(Reuters/NAN)