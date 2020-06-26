The Lagos State Government says it has shutdown 42 buildings in the state over illegal construction.

The government also said it targets meaningful reduction in the incidence of illegal building construction as it extends its Special Enforcement Operations to Lekki to herald its Zero Tolerance for illegal building construction in the area.

Leading the operations, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako stated that it was high time the menace of illegal buildings became a thing of the past as it had become necessary to stem the tide of building collapse and also protect the built environment for posterity through enforcing adherence to planning.

“This explains why we must stop those who are bent on jeopardising the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State by not tolerating any form of illegal physical developments in the State,” he said.





He emphasised that the government would continue to seal erring properties, enforce compliance and even go ahead to prosecute where necessary.

The Commissioner stated that the Special Operation began in Lekki Phase1 on Tuesday when 19 buildings were sealed, making a total of 42 buildings sealed as 23 were sealed on Thursday.

He added that the properties were sealed due to Iack of Planning Permit, demolition permit and stage certification.

The commissioner urged property owners in Lekki Phase 1 and other parts of the State to ensure that they do the needful by complying with the Physical Planning Laws of the State and avoid the embarrassment of having their properties sealed.

Salako urged those whose property were sealed due to these infractions to report to the Office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to perfect their documents.