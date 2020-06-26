By Our Reporter

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said he has lost “a dedicated friend, brother and ally”, as he lamented Abiola Ajimobi’s death.

“I had hoped that we could achieve more together but the ultimate wisdom and all our fates rest in the hands of Almighty Allah who knows best.

“We shared a common progressive vision for our country and how to bring prosperity, justice and hope to its people”, Tinubu said.





Tinubu, in a condolence message in Lagos on Thursday, noted that Ajimobi was reputed to be the best and most productive governor Oyo State has had.

“In this assessment, I concur as do so many others.

“The numerous infrastructural and public works projects he initiated literally changed the face of Oyo State for the better.

“He broke a political jinx that many said could not be broken as the first governor to serve two consecutive terms in Oyo State.

“His legacy as a governor will be an enduring and positive one,” Tinubu said.

Abiola Ajimobi died of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos at the age of 70.

He will be buried on Friday in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.

Tinubu said with the demise of Ajimobi, the APC has lost one of its leading lights.

He described the late deputy National Chairman (South) of APC as an honest and forthright statesman who had the interest of the people at heart.

“Ajimobi’s death hurts.

“Nigeria has lost an outstanding statesman and one of its most able politicians.

“The Yoruba race and Oyo State have lost a favourite son.

“This good and excellent man has left us but his energy, activism and commitment to Nigeria and its people shall always be with us,” he said.

Tinubu said he would always remember and hold dear the vital contributions late Ajimobi made to the establishment of APC.

According to him, the history of APC would not be squarely written without Ajimobi.

He noted how Ajimobi worked with great commitment and sagacity to enshrine progressive governance in the party, Oyo and Nigeria itself.

“His recent emergence as the Deputy National Chairman of our party was in affirmation of his many years of service and devotion to the pursuit of democratic governance.

Tinubu extended his condolence to late Ajimobi’s family, especially his wife and children, adding that he was a loving husband and father.

He urged all to find strength in the good way Ajimobi lived his life and in the fine and good ideals for which he fought.

The former Lagos State governor advised all to carry on with the important task ahead because that is what the late Ajimobi would expect of all.

“My heart grieves for his wife, Florence, and their children.

“May they find the comfort that only Almighty Allah can provide at this moment.

“My prayer is that the Munificent Allah shower mercy upon him, reward his good deeds and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus,” Tinubu prayed.