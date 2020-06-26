Michael Adeshina with Agency Report

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has urged Nigerians to disregard the “falsehood” about him and the commission.

The EFCC boss spoke on Friday when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) visited the commission’s headquarters.

Magu’s statement also followed the recommendation of his removal by Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami.





Malami, in a memorandum to President Buhari, anchored his recommendation on several grounds “ranging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct” by Magu.

Malami also alleged accounting gaps or discrepancies of figures concerning the recovered assets, claiming that Magu was not transparent enough in the management of recovered assets.

However, Magu on Friday stated that his activities were transparent.

Magu added that he and the agency were been targeted because they touched the untouchables.

He said: “We follow the international best practice when it comes to areas of investigations, tracing of looted assets, recovering looted assets. We all have our records.

“We are aware that we have ruffled many feathers. We have touched the untouchables and we have dared lions in their dens.

“We are doing all these, not because we love dangers and death, we are doing them because we value the comfort and development which anti-corruption brings.

“We value good lives for our fellow men and women and we value a better future for all our children. The costs of fighting corruption may be grave, but the costs of not fighting it is more deadly.

“This is why we continue to call on every Nigerian to enlist in the anti-graft war. A good war is a war that is waged by the majority for the good of the majority, ” he said.

The EFCC boss made the remarks after he was decorated as a fellow of the institute by the delegation.

Magu expressed gratitude for the award and promised to strive at all times to uphold the tenets of the Institute.

Earlier the Executive Director, West African Region of CIPRMP, Mr Richard’s Kpoku-Aquarte, urged Magu to see the recognition as a motivation to continue with the good services to his country.

He added that Magu’s “selfless services and proven professionalism” over the years had been particularly recognized by the Institute, hence the award.

“As you receive the symbols of your investiture today, you shall make a solemn pledge to continue to remain faithful, loyal and honest to the country.

“And always to uphold the green and white flag of an ambassador of this great nation, ” he said.

Kpoku-Aquarte commended President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said came on a rescue mission in 2015 to take Nigeria out of the woods by giving the anti-graft war a boost to tackle the evil menace of corruption in the country.