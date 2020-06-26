By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday, confirmed that one of his daughters tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor added that he and his wife, Edith, are now self-isolating for the next 14 days.

He disclosed this on his official Instagram page with the caption; ”Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. ”





”Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated.” he wrote

Delta state currently has 715 confirmed cases of COVID-19.